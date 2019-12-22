Betty Commons Nelson

She is survived by her brothers, Jim Commons and wife, Doris of Henderson, Texas, David Commons and wife, Suzanne of Carrollton, Texas and Bill Barnett of Euless, Texas; sister, Diane Krysl of The Colony, Texas; a number of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth Nelson; and parents, Carroll and Ina Commons.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. A private graveside will be held at Ridgeview Memorial Park. Dr. John Cunyus will be the officiating clergy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to First Christian Church, 306 North Main Street. Henderson, TX 75652. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
