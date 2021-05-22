Betty Darlene Kingery
LONGVIEW — Betty Darlene Kingery was born in Holiday, Texas to Guy and Iris Rambo on July 6, 1930. As an adult, Betty made her home in Longview, Texas. Betty was the patriarch of her family and passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021 in Navarre, Florida surrounded by family. She gained her wings and will be welcomed to heaven by her parents, son Chuck Kingery, Great Grandson Keifer Huhman and sister Louise Rambo Visage.
Betty is survived by her daughter and son in law, Nancy and Ken Smith, four grandsons, Keith Huhman (and spouse Brandy Huhman), Kenneth Huhman, Michael Jackson (and Jennifer Boven), Matthew Kingery (and spouse Abigail Kingery), and a granddaughter DeAnna Binz and sister Gail Jackson (and spouse John Jackson).
Betty was graced with 15 great-grand children who which she adored. She will join Keifer Huhman in heaven and is survived by Gage Huhman (and spouse Andrea Huhman), Ciarra Huhman, Kylia Huhman, Chance Huhman, Charlize Huhman, Mason Huhman, Kayla Kingery, William Binz 4th, Johnse Binz, Kody Kingery, Matt Jr. Kingery, Scotty Kingery, Samantha Jackson, and Aries Jackson.
Betty was a strong independent hardheaded woman who liked things a certain way. She was a wonderful role model to the young women in our family. She needed no one to care for her but wanted to care for everyone else. She loved her family above all others, old westerns, Blue Bell fudge pops and Jucy’s hamburgers. She was our rock and though there will be no memorial service held for our beloved grandma we will forever cherish our memories with her. We love you Betty Grandma. You can send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Betty Grandma by visiting www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com/obituary/Betty-Kingery/sympathy
