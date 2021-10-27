Betty Hudman
LONGVIEW — Betty Sue Haney Hudman passed from this life and into the arms of her Savior on October 24, 2021 in Longview, Texas. She was born to Cleve and Winnie Haney in Carthage, Texas on December 9, 1934. She was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
Betty accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 21 and was guided by her love and faithfulness toward the Lord and loved attending church. Betty became chronically ill at the age of 25 and she asked the Lord to let her live to see her four daughter’s graduate high school. She went on to witness them marry and have children of their own. Every morning with her hand on her bible, she prayed for her family and others. Betty’s desire was that everyone know Jesus as their Savior. “Nanny” loved each of her family beyond measure and they gave her the greatest joy. She was famous for her homemade biscuits or “turtles” as the grandchildren called them. And she loved having her large family for holidays and would always send them home with goody bags of food.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband and love of her life for 54 years, Billy Joe Hudman; daughter, Sandra Hudman; son-in-law, Tommy Hughes; brother, Carol Jack Haney; sister, Dovey Jo McDaniel; grandson, Robert Hodges Jr.; grandson, James Jason Mackey; and great-granddaughter, Alyssia Jolie Poss.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Melinda Whitehurst and husband, Larry of Longview; Jane Hughes of Longview and Cynthia Adams and husband, Matthew of Longview; brother, Glenn Haney and wife, Margaret of Longview; son-in-law, Robert Hodges of Houston; grandchildren, Shane Whitehurst of Longview, Brandon Whitehurst and wife, Anna, of South Lake Tahoe, California, Jeremy Whitehurst and wife, Erin, of Hallsville; Joey Rogers and wife, Becca of Longview, Damon Rogers and wife, Tracy of Hickory Tavern, South Carolina, Misty Cunningham of Longview, Alisha Martinez of Longview, Heather Hodges and wife, Rachel Hodges of Longview, Jonathan Hodges and wife, Phyllis of Katy, Priscilla Mackey and husband, Chris Poss of Longview, Jacqueline Breitenberg and husband, Andy, of Longview; Crystal Mackey and husband, Michael Fife of Overton; and Melissa Phelps and husband, Bobby of Liberty City; 37 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and her “forever sister”, Jeanette Humphrey.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Heartsway Hospice and Heartis Memory Care for their loving and compassionate care.
Pallbearers will be Shane Whitehurst, Jeremy Whitehurst, Michael Fife, Andy Breitenberg, Chris Poss, Dylan Freeman and Wayne Haney.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Wednesday, October 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 28 at 10 am in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Bro. Ted White and Bro. Charles Hunt officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Gum Springs Cemetery following the service.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview resident wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
- Former teacher charged with online solicitation of minor opts for bench trial in Gregg County
- 'We got justice for Kim': Longview man sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman in 2019
- Agreement between city of Longview, Good Shepherd will build Spring Hill Road extension
- PHOTOS: Queen's coronation kicks off East Texas Yamboree in Gilmer
- Longview man sentenced to 55 years in prison for convenience store shooting
- Man booked on murder charge after fatal shooting in Henderson
- Federal grand jury indicts woman accused of trafficking 24 people through East Texas
- Tax credits to bring new Longview senior housing project, apartment complex overhaul
- Business Beat: Drive-thru coffee shop proceeds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.