Betty J. Killingsworth

Betty was born December 21, 1930 to Frank and Bertie L. Richardson LeFloor. After receiving her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, she spent many active years involved in all levels of Education. Betty was appointed to a six year term on the State Board of Nursing in Austin. She was chosen for Leadership of Texas, nominated by “Buster” Brown and Knox Publications. She received many other recognitions, including, Who’s Who in American Women and Personalities of the South, Longview Museum and Arts Culture Board, Advisory Board for the Longview News Journal, Board of Governors for Loblolly Jubilee and served as VIP Activities Chairman for Gregg County Republican Women. Betty was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Longview.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bertie LeFloor; husbands, Tom W. Fox, Sr., Alison McLemore and Lee Killingsworth.
Betty is survived by her son, Dr. Tom W. Fox, Jr., and wife, Linda of Mexia; daughter, Mary Quosig and husband, David of Houston; sister, Shirley Epperson of Tyler; grandchildren, Tracy Quosig of Houston, Justin Fox and wife, Emily of West Virginia; step-grandson, Brandon Caraway and wife, Carla of Longview/White Oak; great grandchildren, Ellisyn and Kennedy of West Virginia; step-great grandchildren, Sydney, Cole, Kylie Rose and McKayla of Longview/White Oak.
Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home in Mexia, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.blair-stubbs.com to leave the family a message of condolence or sign the guest book.
