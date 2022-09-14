Betty J (Searcy) Herrelson
KILGORE — Betty was born March 20, 1947 and passed away September 9, 2022.
Betty loved spending time with family, watching reality TV, visiting with friends and treating her grandchildren to trips to playgrounds and splash pads. She was an ace bowler, crocheted and loved to dance to her favorite music while cleaning house.
Betty worked for National Oilwell, JW Operating and Hanover Compression/Exterran.
She has rejoined her husband (Joel) of 51 years on a beach somewhere...
She is survived by her daughter Joeli and son-in-law Chris Moorman, her son Ryan and daughter-in-law Melinda Herrelson, her five grandchildren Jacob, Hannah, Kenlee, Kason and Blair Herrelson and four great-grandchildren Hope Villareal, CJ, Aurelio and Lorenzo Alderete.
Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens with private services.

