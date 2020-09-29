Betty J. Selden
GILMER — Betty J. Shurley Selden was called home on September 27, 2020, at the age of 93. She will be seeing Jesus and reunite with her husband of 76 years, B. C. Selden, the final chapter of a genuine love story.
Betty was born in Mississippi and later moved to Houston where she met the love of her life. They moved to the Gilmer area in 1979.
She is the mother of Sonny, Judy, Betty Sue, Kathy and Allan; the grandmother of eighteen and the great grandmother of more than thirty.
The only way to describe this Godly woman are in the words of Proverbs 31. “Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts her... Strength and honor are her clothing; She shall rejoice in time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness. She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many daughters have done well, but you excel them all.’ Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her own works praise her in the gates.”
This woman continues to be a blessing to all that knew her and an example of how a true Christian Woman should live. We are all better people having known her.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Sand Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner, others arrested in vote-harvesting scheme
- Longview couple arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, cocaine
- Gregg County commissioner, 3 others arrested in 'vote-harvesting scheme'
- Gregg County commissioner charged with election fraud to continue to serve on court
- Police: Longview man assaulted brother with club
- Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule
- Police beat: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020
- ET Football: Zone Preview: Game of the Week: Longview vs. Temple
- Police ID woman who died after struck by vehicle in Longview
- ET Football: Temple blows out Lobos, 40-13
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.