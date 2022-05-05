Betty Jane Cabbiness
LONGVIEW — Betty Jane Cabbiness was born on November 15, 1928 in Fort Worth, Texas to Bennie T. Smith and Lillian Morton Smith. She was welcomed home by big brother Dongene (Bubba). Betty joined her husband to dance in Heaven on May 2, 2022.
While still a young child the family moved and settled on a farm in the Judson Community. She attended Judson Grove School and graduated from Judson High School in 1945. She was very active in band as a majorette and in the local 4-H club. She achieved the highest honor in 4-H by being awarded Gold Star Girl. She later encouraged her four children to participate in 4-H and they all became Gold Star Award Winners.
Betty attended North Texas State College until she met a handsome sailor named Billy Joe Cabbiness. They were married in 1946 and made their home in Longview. They were blessed with five children. Betty’s hobbies were family genealogy and working in her yard.
Mrs. Cabbiness is preceded in death by husband Billy Joe Cabbiness, infant daughter Becky Jo Cabbiness, son Bruce Wayne Cabbiness, parents Bennie T. and Lillian Smith, and her brother Bennie Dongene Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her children Billy Ray Cabbiness (wife Jan), Brenda Jane McKinney (husband Ronnie), and Bennie Ralph Cabbiness.
Known as Grandmomma Betty to: Kit McKinney, Jeff McKinney (Stasha), Jason Cabbiness (Kristen), Amanda Herndon, Renee Wingo (Johnnie), R.J. Seidel (Allie), Thomas Seidel (Laurie), and Brianna Rash (Gid).
Great-grandchildren include: Carson, Cross and Cruz McKinney; Kinsley and Mason Cabbiness; Katie and Olivia Herndon, Natalie and Taylor Green; Karsoin, Elana, Gage and Kaden Seidel.
Betty is blessed with one great-great-grandchild Story Leavitt.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Traditions Hospice.
A funeral service is scheduled Friday, May 6 at two pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation will be prior to the service at one pm. Burial will follow the service at First Baptist Church of Judson Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed www.raderfh.com
