Betty Jane Carter

A loving mother, caring grandmother, and a special great grandmother, Betty was many things. She enjoyed her family at every opportunity and the feeling was mutual. Spending time with Betty was fun and you knew you were loved.
Her “cut to the quick” style and sense of humor was always a part of her presence. If you wanted to spark a conversation, all you had to say was “How ‘bout them Cowboys?”. If you wanted to see her fired up, just say something negative about anyone in her family. That kind of behavior she did not tolerate. As an Army “Brat” and Bride...Betty toured the world. From Arkansas to Europe to California to Texas and all points Army, she had adventures and experiences most only dream about.
Betty Jane was preceded in her unexpected passing by her husband, Dan “H.D.” Carter; her older brother, Bill Boyd; and sisters-in law, Sydney Boyd and Gloria Gower.
She is survived by friends, family, and the children and grandchildren that cherished her, Sarah “Crick” Hill and husband, Daniel and their children Danielle and Steven of Hallsville, Jack Carter and wife, Barbara and their sons, Justin and Brandon of Lubbock as well as Daniel and Anthony of Baton Rouge, Danette Townsend and husband, Van and their son, Kameron of Union Grove and Nick Carter and wife, Norma and their children, Taylor and Jacob of Houston. Betty leaves her only great granddaughter Madeline Ann Carter of Lubbock too soon. Her “Brats” will miss her forever and she will never know which one was truly her favorite.
She is also survived by her “little” brother, Mike Boyd and his wife Betty of Killeen.
Betty will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens and a Special Memorial Celebration of her wonderful life is scheduled for September 21 in Longview. She will be there with us and forever more.
