Betty Jane Langston

LONGVIEW — Betty Jane Etheredge Langston, of Longview, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019.
She was born in Beaumont, Texas on February 10, 1926 to Dee and Eloise Etheredge.
Betty has called Longview home since 1955. She trained and worked as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. She enjoyed volunteering in many roles as her children were growing up; such as den mother, Camp Fire leader, Sunday school teacher, and PTA officer. She also was an expert seamstress and made her daughters’ clothing for years.
Mrs. Langston is survived by children, Barbara Mason of Austin, William Brooks Langston III of Wills Point, and Carolyn Stringer and husband Bill of Longview; Grandchildren, Michael Mason Jr., Skyla Langston, Ray Stringer, Brandon Stringer, and Jeremy Stringer; Great -grandchildren, Michael Thomas Mason III, Andrew Mason, and Zoe Buchmeyer; Sister, Lucille Bryan and husband Wallace and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service of remembrance will take place at a later date. Memorials may be sent her favorite charity, St.
