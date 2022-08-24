Betty Jane Trice
LONGVIEW — Betty Jane Hardin Trice, 90, of Longview, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at her home in Longview, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
Betty was born July 30, 1932 in Oak Grove, Louisiana to Otis E. Hardin and Essie Marie Hardin. She married Sammy Joe Trice in 1953 in Longview, Texas. They had two sons, Joe Edd Trice and Jerry Dale Trice.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Marie Hardin, and brothers Otis E. Hardin, Jr. and Angus “Buddy” Hardin. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Sammy Joe Trice; sons, Jerry Trice of Longview, Joe Trice and wife Pam of Montgomery, Texas; grandchildren Amber Trice Morgan and husband Chris of Deer Park, Texas, Joseph Trice of Pasadena, Texas, and Jake Trice and wife Lauren of Spring, Texas; great grandchildren, Emily Fiedler, Jackson Lucas, Julie Lucas, Scarlett Trice, Jane Trice, Judah Trice, and Amethy Trice; extended family James Lucas of Waco, Texas, Adrea Plata Trice of LaPorte, Texas, and Antonio Castiglione, wife Addison, and daughter Hudsyn all of Kingsland, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Antonio Castiglione, Matt McCleney, Jerry Seahorn, David Skinner, Jake Trice, and Joseph Trice.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Alinea Family Hospice Care, Longview, Texas.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
