Betty Jean Nix
KILGORE — Betty Jean Beard Nix went to join Jesus Sunday October 30. She was born February 19, 1934 in Rusk TX. Betty moved , with her family, to Kilgore TX in 1940’s. She was proud of Kilgore, Kilgore High School and loved TEXAS.
Betty was a bookkeeper for several companies and later owned Betty’s Flowers for You in Kilgore. She enjoyed her craft, continuing for many years.
BJ was preceded in death by her husband John H Nix, her parents RW “Red” and Ida Mae Beard, her son Wes Calloway and granddaughter Carmen Hinton.
She is survived by her children Joni and Dallas Rogers, David Nix and Beverly and Edgar Rachal. 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 10 great- grands. Also surviving Betty are nieces Carol Huff and Lynne Ann Hamilton.
Betty loved her family and will be missed by many friends.
The family wants to thank Gilmer Nursing and Rehabilitation for caring for “Betty Boop” and loving her as family.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
