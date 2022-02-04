Betty Jean Ward-Jackson
LONGVIEW — Betty Jean (Ward) Jackson was born on June 27, 1935 in Longview, Texas. Visitation: Friday Feb. 4, 2022 from 2PM- 6PM at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be held Sunday, Feb, 6, 2022 at 12pm at Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 South Green Street Longview, Tx. 75602. Full obituary please visit www.rosewoodcares.com
