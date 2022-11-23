Betty “Jeanne” Smith
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration service for Betty Jean “Jeanne” Smith of White Oak will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Jeanne went to be with her Lord on November 20, 2022 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on March 23, 1947 in Wichita Falls to Addie Belle and Herman Angus Bailey. After moving to Kilgore in the seventies, she met her love and future husband, Lloyd, while they both worked at Shore Oil. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage until Lloyd’s death in 2016. Jeanne was a devoted wife, caring mother (and “Mo”) and proud Mema.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Bryan Simpson of Ft. Worth; son, Todd Smith of Longview; and daughter, Cheryl Wilson of Las Cruces New Mexico; grandchildren, Jarrod Simpson and wife Marissa; Haley Simpson; Sevren Hoover; Ashton Hoover; Allison Brown; Cameron Brown; London Wilson; and August Wilson; great-grandchildren, Harrison Simpson and Grant Simpson; brother, Jack Bailey and wife Wanda; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Newman and Sally Smith. She was preceded in death by brothers, Bill Bailey and Butch Bailey.
The family would like to thank her roommate and dear friend, Camilla Childress, along with Jason Baker and the caring nurses and aides for making her last years at Treviso Transitional Care so special, as well as Harbour Hospice for their compassionate care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.