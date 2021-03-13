Betty Jo Alton Cooper
LONGVIEW — Betty Jo Alton Cooper (Mrs. Jo) was an angel on earth and now she is an angel in heaven. She came into this world on May 9, 1925 in Crandall, Texas and left for her heavenly home on March 5, 2021 at the age of 95.
Jo and John E. Cooper were married on July 1, 1944 in Longview, Texas. They traveled while working with American Optical and returned to Longview, opening Cooper Optical in 1963. For over 53 years Cooper Optical was one of the leading optical dispensaries in East Texas. After the death of both her husband and daughter, Linda Gayle Cooper, the business closed. At 90 years old, she was ready to retire.
Jo loved her Sunday school class and serving the Lord. She enjoyed being retired and watching FOX news everyday. She loved being able to help other people, especially children. She was a generous, loving and kind person, always willing to help. She donated to several charities for many years and helped many people.
Jo was proceeded in death by her parents Floyd and Lucy Alton, her husband John E. Cooper, daughter Linda Gayle Cooper, brothers LeRoy, Tommy and Donald, sisters Mary Lou, Wanda Jean and Darlene.
She is survived by niece, Betty Colgrove and nephew, Robbie Spurrier as well as her extended family which includes Lana Karen Downing Myers and a host of relatives and friends.
A special thank you to both Kelly Baxley Patrick and Alicia Fatheree for your constant love and wonderful care over the last year. You brought a smile to her face everyday. She loved you both. To all the wonderful caregivers over the last year, thank you.
At Jo’s request, there will not be a memorial or a funeral. She also asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Full circle: Cace family plans to move business back to original downtown Longview restaurant location
- Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office
- Documents: Man impersonated CIA agent, took cellphones from Longview WOW staff
- Police: Kilgore woman stole clothing, money from Longview nonprofit
- Longview man gets 25 years in prison for continuous sex abuse of child
- Longview law firm involved in $63M patent trial verdict
- East Texas Advanced Academies names pastor-police officer to board
- Liquid meth disguised as horse meds headed from Mexico to Longview seized
- Black History Month: Students say education on race issues key
- Police Beat: Saturday, March 6, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.