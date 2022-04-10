Betty Jo Barrett
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Betty Jo Barrett will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14 at the Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Mrs. Barrett passed away in the morning of April 6, 2022, in Longview, TX.
Betty Jo was born on January 15, 1929 in Gilmer TX, to parents Joseph and Florence Pankhust. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Longview. In 1955, Betty in conjunction with her husband, Alton Barrett established and ran A&L Fence. Through her life, Betty enjoyed the cooking for those around her.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Barrett in 1986 as well as her daughter Linda Malone. Those left to cherish their memories of Betty include her daughters Beverly Cropper with her husband Nick and Jamye Bruyere with her husband Clint as well as her son-in-law John “Woody” Malone. Betty will also be remembered by her multiple grandchildren.
Special thanks to Evelyn Thomas who assisted Betty as a caregiver and became as another daughter. Thanks also need to be given to Compass Hospice and Summer Meadows Nursing Home who went above and beyond in their diligence and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Asbury House or a charity of their choice in Betty’s name.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Part of Longview shopping center has new owners
- LIVE UPDATES: Longview ISD to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday
- Starbucks breaks ground in South Longview
- Longview-Kilgore Cable internet service restored after almost two-day outage
- A tale of two Longviews: Water main break affects portions of city differently
- City: Boil water order for most Longview residents expected through at least Saturday
- Brothers plan to develop property into Longview townhomes
- Officials seek suspects in theft from tornado-damaged property in Upshur County
- 'Shouldn't have been taken': Family members recall Longview homicide victim as full of life
- Creator Clash - a YouTube Creator Boxing Event - Coming to Tampa, Florida and Streaming Service Moment House on May 14, 2022
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.