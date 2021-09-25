Betty Jo McMillan Dean
KILGORE — Graveside services for Betty Jo Dean, 97, of Kilgore will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Gardens with Reverend Riley Pippen officiating. Mrs. Dean passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Longview.
Betty was born on October 31, 1923, in Carthage, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Alma Attaway McMillan. She was a homemaker and mother to her three sons. Her sons remember their mother always supporting their activities when they were young, driving them to all their sporting events and many practices and always being in the stands cheering them on. She was a past member of Friendship Baptist Church, and active in The Eagles Women’s Auxiliary. Mrs. Dean enjoyed ceramics, bowling and along with her late husband Earl enjoyed camping.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dale Sistrunk and wife Lawana of Kilgore and Sid Sistrunk and wife Betty of Gilmer; daughter-in-law, Pat Sistrunk of Kilgore; brother, Pat McMillan of Deadwood; grandchildren, Cinda Terral and husband Rodney of Zachary, LA, Shari Jefferies and husband John Lynn of Memphis, TN, Deana Carter and husband Michael of Charlotte, NC, Chris Sistrunk of Texarkana, TX, and Jeff Sistrunk and wife Alecia of Kingwood; nine great-grandchildren.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jacob Preston Sistrunk and Earl Dean; son, Carroll Preston Sistrunk; brother, G.W. “Snowball” McMillan; sister, Wilma “Tootsie” Brinkley.
