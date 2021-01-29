Betty Jo Mitchell Kelton
LONGVIEW — Betty Jo Mitchell Kelton, 89, of Longview, TX passed from this life to join her husband, Lester, in Heaven on January 25th, 2021. The family will have a private, graveside service at noon on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview. Only immediate family will be attending due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Betty was born in Hosston, Louisiana on January 11, 1932 to J.H. and Desa Meda Mitchell. On September 1, 1950, she married Lester Kelton. Then in 1959, they moved to Longview to open an M.E. Moses store on Mobberly Ave.
She was passionate about many things. She loved her family first and foremost, and spent many hours sewing for her girls. A gifted seamstress, she made almost everything her daughters wore including formal dresses, bathing suits, and even Judy’s wedding gown. As her grandchildren were born, she made many beautiful things for them as well.
She was an officer of the Town and Country Garden Club and made friends that she would keep for a lifetime. She was a school secretary for many years and retired from Johnston McQueen Elementary in 1992. Betty was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church where she was a devoted member of the Prayer Warriors Ladies Class 2.
Betty is preceded in death by Lester Kelton, her husband of 67 years, her parents, four brothers, and two sisters.
Her memory will be cherished by her brother Robbie Ray Mitchell and his wife Jo Ellen; her three daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Tommy Flewharty, Barbara and Mark Jones, and Susan and Paul Fowler; her grandchildren, Allison and Lloyd Lassahn, Candice and Matt Brown, Elizabeth Flewharty, Barry and Lauren Jones, Stefanie and Curtis Collier, Luke and Caitlyn Fowler, and Blake and Sheron Fowler. She was blessed with eleven great-grandchildren who will miss her hugs.
The family would like the thank the staff of Colonial Village, Dr. Larry Roe, Texas Home Health, and Treviso Transitional Care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
