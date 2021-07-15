Betty Jo Watkins
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Betty Jo Lee Watkins, 67, of Longview, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Parkview Baptist Church with Pastor Ladarian Brown officiating under the direction of Craig Funeral Home, Longview.
Betty Watkins passed on Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was born October 22, 1953 to Walter A. and Mae Ruth Hopper Lee in Smith County, Tyler, Texas. She came to know the LORD at an early age and was baptized at the County Line Baptist Church, Tyler. She attended Emmett Scott High School for three years and graduated from John Tyler High School in 1971. She was a student at Prairie View A&M University for two years and transferred to Texas Women’s University receiving her graduate bachelors degree in Nursing.
She married the love of her life, Rev. John C. Watkins ( late pastor of the Parkview Baptist Church) and relocated to the Longview area. She served as the First Lady at the church for 39 years and actively participated in Mission Circles and in Christ Heals All Things (CHAT), a Bible study group.
Betty was a Registered Nurse (RN) and worked for many years as the school nurse in the Longview Independent School district. She was also a Mary Kay beauty consultant.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Rev John C. Watkins; her parents, Walter A. and Mae Ruth Hopper Lee; and her brother, Clarence Arthur Lee. Rejoicing and sharing her life are her two sons who she loved dearly, John Carson and Curtis Watkins; a host of cousins, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends, along with her adorable “canine, TATA”.
Donations to the American Cancer Society can be sent in memory of Betty Lee Watkins online: cancer.org, or phone 800-227-2345 or mail check to P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please include acknowledgement information (donor name and address).
