Betty Kathyrn Sisk

LONGVIEW — Betty Kathryn Sisk passed away on October 26th, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Betty was born to Reuben Chenowith and Ruth Nordin on December 16, 1932 in Russellville, AR. She will be sorely missed by all of us whom were blessed by her her gentle nature and kind spirit. She is survived by her son, Thomas Wade Sisk, and her daughter, Julia Susanne Eddins and grandson, Dylan Eddins. Betty was a devout member of Alpine Presbyterian Church, where she was organist for many years.
A memorial will be held in Arkansas, her true home, at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by East Texas Funeral Home.
