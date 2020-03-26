Betty Khoury Falco
Betty Khoury Falco
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Betty Khoury Falco went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Betty was born in Longview, Texas to Dr. Sam and Virginia Khoury on February 19, 1939. She began ballet dancing at the age of 5. Her passion for dancing was her motivation to become a Kilgore College Rangerette. Betty graduated from Longview High School and went on to attend and graduate from Kilgore Junior College where she fulfilled her dream of being a Kilgore College Rangerette from 1956 - 1958. Throughout her life she worked mostly in the medical field.
Betty loved her family and friends, playing bingo, and was an avid Texas Ranger baseball fan. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard Khoury, Sr. and Judge Alvin G. Khoury.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Falco of Longview and David Falco of Kilgore. Grandchildren: Christopher Falco of Longview, Brittany Falco of Longview, Chase Falco of Hallsville, and Hunter Falco of Kilgore. She also leaves behind her beloved Yorkshire Terrier “Bambi”.
A memorial service will be at Trinity Episcopal Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center 303 H. G. Moseley Parkway, Longview, TX 75604

