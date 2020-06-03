Betty Lou Clark
LONGVIEW — Betty Lou Wilbanks Clark was born on October 1, 1930 in Hawkins, Texas, to the late Earl Edward and Onie Diora Wilbanks. Betty enjoyed her family, playing games, and traveling.
She was a housewife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a Charter member of New Beginnings Baptist Church, Longview Texas.
She is survived by son Michael and wife Paulette Clark of Kilgore, Texas, daughters Vivian and husband Jeff Collins of Kilgore, Texas, Pam and husband Larry Williams of Beckville, Texas, and Deby and husband Penn Stegall of Houston, Texas. 6 Grandchildren Sharon Gregory, Shelly Gregory, April Mackler, Justin McBride, Clay McBride, Cassie McBride and 5 Great Grandchildren Spencer Gregory, Dylan Gregory, Ryleigh Burleson, Emilyn Mackler and Blake Elizabeth Mackler.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Alvin Clark, her parents and 2 sisters Catherine McKnight and Evelyn Harkins.
Visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home, Longview, Texas, Thursday June 4th between 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Due to Covid rules Chapel service will be private.
Graveside service at Lakeview Memorial, Longview Texas at approximately 11:00a.m.open for all to attend.
