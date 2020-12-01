Betty Lue Stevens

She was the youngest daughter of James Collinsworth “Worth” Gauntt and Mildred Mijanone Howard. She was a homemaker, but had also worked in the past, first as a stenographer at Red River Army Depot. She then spent ten years working in retail stores, and later worked as a substitute teacher and a babysitter.
Betty is survived by one sister, Sarah Ann Walters of Ore City, Betty’s four sons, Bradley Louis Stevens of Bossier, Mickey Lynn Stevens of Benton, Arkansas, Daniel Alan Stevens of Hughes Springs, and Christopher Lawrence Stevens of Hot Springs, Arkansas, as well several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James Harry Stevens, her parents, a brother and two sisters, and a grandson. She was a member of Veal Switch Baptist Church.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services except for a private viewing for the family.
