Betty Lue Upton
LONGVIEW — Born May 15th, 1932 to Hoyt and Mary Vineyard in Comanche, TX, Betty started her life with enthusiasm and gusto. She was excited to live life to the fullest. Over her years, she came to know many people who enriched her life. On December 19, 1959 she formed a team with her Husband James Lee Upton. Together they were quite the pair and spent their life building loving relationships with all those they would encounter. They moved from Midland to Longview with 4 children and began building their life in East Texas. One of her prize accomplishments was becoming the first female store manager for Safeway Grocery in Longview where she retired in 1982 after serving for 25 years. Later, as the small business owners of Betty’s Kitchen, she and Jimmy experienced many highs and lows, always relying on each other. They especially enjoyed all the relationships it allowed them to cultivate with their employees and customers. Betty’s greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow up, telling their stories to all who would hear them. Betty approached her last hurdle in this life on January 31st, 2021, and God guided her home to rest, joining her loved ones who had gone before. Betty was preceded in death by her Husband James, sister Peg and husband Tommy Reynolds, brother Sonny Boy Vineyard, daughter Connie and husband Ed Green, Son-in-Law Ronald Lewis, and Grandson Michael Zane Upton.Betty will be greatly missed by her family where she is survived by Brother Sammy Vineyard and wife Peggy, and sister June and Husband Otis Marshall, daughter Jean Lewis, son Bill Upton and wife Beverly, son Rick Upton and wife Margie, son Paul Upton and wife Mollie, 19 grandchildren and their spouses, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home 5000 W. Harrison Rd. in Longview, TX on Monday February 8th, at 2PM with visitation 1 hour before.
