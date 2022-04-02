Betty Lynn (Dalby) Martin
DAINGERFIELD — Betty Lynn Dalby Martin, 89, passed from this world into heaven on the afternoon of March 30, 2022, due to multiple health issues. She was born in Daingerfield in a house on Jefferson Street on November 19, 1932, to John Henry and Oletta Hampton Dalby. Betty was a graduate of Daingerfield High School. She met Billy Pat Martin in March 1953, the love of her life and married July 10, 1953. They were the first couple to be married in the current sanctuary of the First Methodist Church of Daingerfield. Betty was a life long member of the church and Bill soon placed his membership there where they served in various ministries of the church.
During her lifetime she was involved in several businesses in Daingerfield, J.H. Dalby General Merchandise, Dalby & Martin General Merchandise, Martin’s Green Light Auto Parts and Martin’s Tax and Bookkeeping Service. Betty handled many large bookkeeping accounts as well as consulting and estate planning and IRS audits for her clients.
Betty had a servant’s heart. She endeavored to help those with whom she came in contact. Her interests included sewing, embroidery, and doing for her family and church. Christmas was a special time for her in her home. The season was filled with family, friends, and food - an event full of love and thankfulness for God’s blessings. Betty, your presence and your home will be missed and your footprint will linger long in the lives of those you touched. Betty’s greatest joy was in her family and in helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, and brother, Richard Henry (Dick) Dalby.
Betty is survived by two sons: Billy John (B.J.) Martin and wife Jackie Davlin Martin of Texarkana and Walter Lee (Wally) Martin and wife, Jill Cleveland Martin of Hughes Springs; three grandsons: Paul Henry Martin of Waxahachie, Texas, Brian Anthony Martin and wife, Crysten, and Terry Runk and wife, Kristy, of Daingerfield; one granddaughter, Nichole Waddill and husband Chris of Texarkana; and six great-grandchildren: Caytlyn and William Jack Martin, Graci and Maggi Runk, and Ashten and Maylee Waddill; brother Deryl Dalby and wife Gerry of Dallas and nephew Hal Hicks.
Special thanks go the caregivers at the Retreat at Kenwood assisted living in Texarkana, for their loving care of Betty during the last 3+ years. Also to the Retreat Home Health and Hospice and Jackie Martin for their support, care and service to Betty.
Visitation is on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 at Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home in Daingerfield.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Methodist Church of Daingerfield on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3pm . The Reverend Kelly Shanks of the Malta Baptist Church in DeKalb, Texas, is officiating. Interment will follow in Daingerfield Cemetery.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
