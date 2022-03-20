Betty M. Schoolfield
LONGVIEW — Services for Betty Musser Schoolfield will be held at Risen Life Church on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2 PM. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Monday evening at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Betty went into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. She passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home under the care of HeartsWay Hospice Longview. In her final hours, Betty expressed her love for each member of her family and gave pearls of wisdom into their lives.
Betty Schoolfield retired from Texas Department of Human Services of Long-Term Care in 2003 where she was a Registered Nurse Surveyor and Complaint Investigator. She enjoyed traveling and visited many exciting countries, including Italy and Ireland.
Betty Musser Schoolfield was born on July 13, 1943, in Marion, Virginia to William Ernest Musser and Elizabeth Musser.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel Roberson Schoolfield, and a beautiful daughter, Terri Langston.
Betty M. Schoolfield is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Schoolfield-Weese and Terry Weese of Longview; granddaughters Samantha Langston, BreeAnna Langston McEntire and husband Clint McEntire, and Gena Weese of Longview; and great-grandson Camden McEntire and great granddaughters Addilyn McEntire and Emersyn Eubanks. Betty will also be missed by her brother and sister-in-law Rusty and Linda Musser of Hallsville, sisters and brothers-in-law Sharon and Charles Utz of Austin, Pat and Dave Philips of Longview, Jackie and Jeff Mason of College Station, and Lori and Danny Bugh of Gladewater. Her legacy continues with 14 nieces and nephews, 25 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nieces and nephew. She also will be missed by a special aunt, Gladys Jean Bailey, with whom she shared a spiritual bond.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Rama D. Nayini for the care she gave our loved one.
