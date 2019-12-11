Betty Margaret May (West) Holden
GLADEWATER — Mrs. Betty Margaret May (West) Holden, age 75, of Gladewater, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1944 in, Toronto, Ontario to the late Godfrey and Edna May Harryman West. She was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church of Longview, the Gilmer DAV, and Gilmer Quilting Club. Gifted with a servant’s heart, she attended the New Tribes Mission Bible Institute to train for the mission field, where she met her future husband, Leon James Holden. They were married in Toronto, Ontario on July 2, 1966, and had recently celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2017. She was a caring and devoted military wife, worked at the Spirit of Sharing- Food Pantry at Field Street Baptist Church, and a devoted babysitter in her home. Betty also loved her flowers, sewing, quilting and dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon James Holden; brother, Edward West; and son-in-law, Juan M. Garcia.
She is survived by her son, Michael Lee Holden of Arlington; daughters, Michelle M. Holden of Gladewater, Minnette Langley and husband Jeremy of Longview; brother, David West of Cumberland, B.C.; and three grandchildren, Anthony T. Garcia and wife Silvia, and James and John Langley.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Longview, Bro. Kip Salser officiating. The family will greet family and friends one hour before the service at the church for a time of visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Compass Hospice of East Texas at 1115 Fourth St., Longview, TX 75601.
