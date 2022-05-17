Betty Rae Reeves Pace
KILGORE — Betty Rae Reeves Pace
Services for Betty Rae Reeves Pace, 88, of Kilgore will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at two o’clock in the afternoon at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Entombment will immediately follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Garden mausoleum. Visitation will be held prior to the service from one till two o’clock in the afternoon at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mrs. Pace passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Betty was born on September 26, 1933, in Megargel, Texas to Abbie Mae Clark Reeves and Henry Franklin Reeves. She was married to the love of her life Odis Kenneth Pace for seventy-one years. They shared four children together and lived in the Kilgore area for the past sixty years. Betty loved to travel and visited forty-nine of our fifty states. Her family was her source of strength and happiness. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and two sons, Calvin Pace, and Kenneth Pace.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Odis “OK” Kenneth Pace, daughters, Karen Jordan and Kathy Tarver, brother, Jerry Reeves, sister, Bonnie Oxley, nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
