Betty Randell “Honeygal” Ready

It has been said of her that she was Authentically “One of A Kind” & led a well lived life on her own terms. She was a mix of a ‘Firefly & A Shooting Star’ all in one. Life was an exciting adventure. Graduating from Carthage ISD, class of 1953, then on to TSCW aka TWU in Denton, Tx. in 1957, with a degree in ‘Metal work & Jewelry’ she then became a “Poet in Gold” & practiced that trade until she retired in 2012. She added sparkle & delight everywhere she lived, & that included, East Texas, Pittsburgh, Pa, Martha’s Vineyard, & even New York City, then back to Kilgore, Texas. She departed this life at her home on a Sunny Saturday morning Dec. 21, 2019. Now on her next life in the Presence of God. She surely taught us all “The Joy of Living.”
Those left to treasure her delightful memories are sister, Patty R. Clark of Kilgore; brother/cousin, Pat B. Browning of Carthage, Tx; nephews, Joe David Clark & Patrick Clark of Kilgore, Tx; as well as a host of cousins, nieces & nephews, & friends.
Memorial Service to be held at 2 pm Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home, 401 N. Martin, Kilgore, Texas.
