Betty Rasberry-Crump
LONGVIEW — Betty Rasberry-Crump entered the gates of Heaven and the presence of her Savior in the early morning hours of March 7th, 2023.
Betty was born June 6, 1933 in Longview, Texas. She grew up in the country near Emerson, Arkansas and Laurel, Mississippi. Betty cherished childhood memories of her time spent in Laurel.
Betty was a voracious reader, and loved to write in her youth. She was the Valedictorian of her Junior High Class. She graduated from Haynesville High School and quickly moved to Shreveport, Louisiana to work for the telephone company.
It was after a weekend visit home to see her parents, that Betty was waiting with a friend for transportation back to Shreveport, that a young J.T. Crump saw them and offered to give them a ride. Having known J.T. the better part of her life, as he was dear friends with her older brother, Betty agreed for a ride. J.T. and Betty were married just months later, and spent 59 years together.
While her children were small, she stayed home to tend to them, and later went back to work for South Western Bell Telephone Company and AT&T, where she was adored as a group manager.
Betty and J.T. raised three children together, and she set the tone and example of work ethic, upstanding character and Christian demeanor. She was literally loved by everyone who knew her.
After she retired, she became an avid gardener, and loved time spent with the Winterfield Garden Club. She always enjoyed learning all she could about plants and flowers, and knew the names of any flower or plant you asked her about! She enjoyed nature, listening to the birds sing, and feeding every creature that entered her yard. Betty was a fabulous cook, and was always gracious and eager to cook for families during any time of loss.
Betty spent many hours volunteering at East Texas Literacy Council and gained life-long friends there as well.
She played the piano beautifully, and after her daughter volunteered her without asking, agreed to play the piano at her daughter’s kindergarten graduation!
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She attended every event, and eagerly cheered them on as they played sports.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Crump, parents, Richard and Nora Rasberry, and two brothers, Weldon Rasberry and Donald Rasberry.
She is survived by her children, Richard Crump, Robin Crump Williams, Cary Crump and wife Stephanie Crump. She was a proud Nana and also survived by grandchildren, Tiffany Martinez and her husband Jon, Cade Crump and Grace Crump. In addition she is survived by her great grandchildren, Avery Goss, Ryker Goss and Henley Martinez. She is also survived by many extended family that she loved dearly.
Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but we look forward to seeing her again and take comfort knowing she is with her Savior.
Visitation for Betty will be at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Friday, March 10th from 6:00-7:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held at Ware’s Chapel in Arkansas on Saturday, March 11th at 11:00 AM. All who loved Betty are welcome to attend.
Our family would like to thank Patricia, Angel, Marie and Mar’Keasia for the love and care they provided our Mother over the last months.
Donations may be made to East Texas Literacy Council or Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
