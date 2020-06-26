Betty Rose Brooks
LONGVIEW — Betty Rose Brooks, 64, of Longview, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, May 22, 2020, in her home following a lengthy illness. A Receiving of Heavenly Wings Celebration will be held privately by family and friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020; for information please contact Billy Owen at Lil1netx@yahoo.com.
Betty was born on February 7, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, to Boyd and Cordy Belle Brooks. Betty enjoyed reading, watching historical shows, going to garage sales, playing pool and playing games. Her family was the source of her strength and spending time with them was when she was happiest.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Chrissy Clark of Tyler, Billy Owen and his husband, Joe of Jefferson; grandchildren, Leslie Jones of Henderson, Sarah Clark of Laneville, Westen Clark of Laneville, Summer Dorsey of Henderson; siblings, David Brooks, Boyd Brooks, Jr., Laura Brooks all of Maryland. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Betty was met at the Heavenly gate by her parents Boyd and Cordy Belle Brooks; siblings, Barbara Brooks, Michael Brooks; son, J.R. Owen; and a son-in-love, Delbert Clark.
Memorials may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested after mall patron robbed, car keys taken
- Texas again sets 1-day COVID-19 record
- Masks, desk spacing, open windows: TEA releases guidelines for 2020-21 school year
- TABC suspends Longview bar's license for violating COVID-19 restrictions
- Officials ask help to find missing Harrison County woman
- Longview-area school districts keep mostly traditional 2020-21 calendars
- Jefferson police chief resigns after controversial social media posts
- Longview woman, 42, charged with having sex with teen
- State to idle Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson; more than 200 workers will be laid off
- Smith County cases jump by 22; seven walk-up testing days added to Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.