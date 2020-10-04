Betty Sue Connor
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Betty Sue Connor, 89 of Daingerfield will be at 10 A.M. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Broughton officiating. Burial will be in the Daingerfield Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Betty was born on August 3, 1931 in Naples to Willie Clyde and Addie Mae Whitecotton. She died on Friday, October 2, 2020.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and Sunday School Class.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband O. B. Connor.
Survived by her sons Ron Connor and wife Peggy of Daingerfield, Danny Connor and wife Lorri of Arp; grandchildren Jodi Palmer and husband Jason of Willis, David Connor and wife Carrie of Hughes Springs, Lana Woodley and husband Jim of Lindale; great grandchildren Baylee Richard, Trevor Richard, Trent Palmer, Jordon and Kenzie Dennis, Hanna Connor, Chase Woodley, Madison Woodley and Greyson Woodley; sisters Annie Irvin of Naples and Ora Clubb of Naples.
Family will receive friends from 6 till 8 Monday at the funeral home.
