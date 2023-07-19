Betty Sue Gresham
LONGVIEW — On Sunday, July 16, 2023 Betty Sue Gresham went be with her Lord and Savior. She was 89 years old. Born in rural Georgia she met her future husband on a double date shortly high school. Damon Gresham was a Texan serving at an Air Force base nearby. After the wedding they moved to Texas and spent 69 years together raising three children in Longview. Betty loved traveling, visiting almost every state along with trips to Japan, Korea, Israel, and much of Europe. An avid golfer, she took up the game after her children left home. Betty’s competitive nature served her well winning multiple city and club championships, recording an amazing 6 hole in ones, and creating lifelong Oak Forest friends. As much as she loved being in her yard or on the golf course, she loved her family more. Always the first to call and sing Happy Birthday or jump in the pool with her grandkids. A longtime member of Mobberly Avenue Baptist Church, she loved to cook and all agreed her desserts were the best. She could shop with the best of them, play cards or dominoes still dark and never missed a chance to jump down on the floor to play with her eleven great-grandchildren whom she adored. Betty is survived by her husband Damon, Son Danny and his wife Kay their children, Ashley, Dani ,Zachary and spouses; great-grandchildren Jett, Larkin, Harper, Henry, Libby, Olive, Evan, Kaspar, Marlowe and Kitty; daughter Patty and her children Colin ,Jillian and her husband ; great-grandson Jacob; and daughter-in-law Laura . She also loved and enjoyed the company of all her nieces and nephews from Texas and Georgia. She is preceded in death by her youngest son Doug. The family intends a private memorial to celebrate Betty’s amazing life and legacy.
