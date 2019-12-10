Betty Swanson

spotlight
HALLSVILLE — Betty Jane Swanson, 56 of Hallsville, TX passed away on December 7, 2019. The youngest of seven children, she was born on December 1, 1963 in Kilgore, TX to Austin and Rosa Lee Woods. Betty loved the outdoors, camping and fishing with her husband and family. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, who all knew her as Bebe. She is preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Rosa Lee Woods and brother, Carl Woods. She leaves behind her sister, Linda Woods; Her brothers, Jackie Woods, Charles and wife Carolyn Woods, Robert Woods, and Jerry Woods; Her husband of 26 years, Mike Swanson; Her sons, Jarred and wife Tami Tate, and Sean and wife Kayla Swanson. Her six grandchildren, Sadie, Kobie, Tanner, Kaleigh, Van, and Emory. Countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including two very dear friends, Kristi George and Randi Carr, for whom her family will be forever grateful. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 6:00-8:00 pm at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Funeral will follow on Wednesday, December 11 at 3:00 pm.
