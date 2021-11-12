Betty Thrower
KILGORE — Services at the graveside for Betty Thrower, 86, of Kilgore, will be held 2 pm, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the Danville Cemetery, with Rev. Wil Wilson officiating. Betty completed her earthly journey on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in Longview.
Betty was born on July 15, 1935, in Cleburne County, AL, to Lee and Mozell McWhorter. She was a member of the Heflin High School Class of 1953. Betty retired from being a rural mail carrier in East Texas, for the United States Postal Service after 32 years of faithful service. She attended First Baptist Church and Highland Park Baptist Church of Kilgore. Betty was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. She held season tickets for multiple years and enjoyed taking her grandsons to numerous Cowboys games, instilling in them a love for the game of football and a love for the Dallas Cowboys. Betty will be greatly missed by her family, friends and those who have been touched by her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Thrower and his wife Ann, Baron Thrower, Laurie Thrower all of Kilgore; grandsons, Chris Thrower and his wife Allison of Dallas, Jeff Thrower and his wife Abbie of Ft. Worth, Jacob Mobbs of Wylie; three great-grandchildren; sister, Gaylene Dudley and her husband David of Henderson; the father of her children, Jimmy Thrower of Kilgore. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Betty was reunited with her parents and a brother Bill Stallings.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, https://www.komen.org
