Betty Whitaker
LONGVIEW — Betty Whitaker of Longview, Texas completed her earthly journey, August 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Surviving Betty are her children and their spouses: Dona Adams (Jimmy), Ken Whitaker (Edith), Rick Whitaker (Pat) along with all of her precious grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins who were all the lights and loves of her life. She is also survived by a host of fabulous friends who were all a part of her extended family.
No formal services are planned at Betty’s request, but there will be a private family memorial at a later date. The family would like to thank Janis and Virginia her loyal caregivers and the entire team at Heartsway Hospice.
Betty’s wish is that any memorial tributes be made in the form of a charitable donation to Heartsway Hospice P. O. Box 5608, Longview, Texas 75608 or online at heartswayhospice.org.
