Bettye Dow-Mitchell
LONGVIEW — Bettye Dow-Mitchell age 90, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at home and is now at peace in her heavenly home with Jesus Christ her Savior. Her husband, Larry, her children, sister, niece and close friends were by her side.
Bettye was born in Carmona, Texas, on April 4, 1931, to William and Onita Carroll. Bettye was blessed to have one brother and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Wayne Carroll, and her sister Peggy Todd.
Left to cherish their memories of her are her husband, Larry Mitchell, daughter and son-in-law, Carole and Steve Judy, son, David Dow, daughters, Jamie Machin, Elizabeth Parr and Brenda Still, all of Longview, as well as her seven grandsons and six great-grandchildren. Bettye’s pride and joy were her children, her seven grandsons and their families, Chris Judy of Dallas, Trey Judy and Wendy of The Woodlands, Josh Carlisle and Lauren, Adam Carlisle and Arielle of Kilgore, Taylor Machin and Alex of Grand Prairie, Logan Machin and Adam Mastroianni of Golden Colorado, and Jacob Still of Longview, and six precious great-grandchildren, Maddox and Major Judy, Elisabeth, Marlee, Hayden and Emma Carlisle. She is survived by sisters Shirlee McDade of Carrollton, Linda Leader of Longview and several nieces and nephews.
Bettye loved having all of her family together for meals, pool parties and large holiday gatherings. She was a fabulous cook and she opened their home to family and friends to celebrate special occasions and holidays or just to drop by for a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, or a heartfelt conversation. Bettye enjoyed traveling and reading. She was known to have the greenest of thumbs and enjoyed gardening and frequent visits to her childhood family farm in Woodlake, TX. One of her greatest joys was making sure the grandsons had “pocket money or walking around money” which consisted of cash or her saved scratch-offs. Mimmie was always the first to call her grandsons on their birthdays and sing Happy Birthday.
Bettye started her career as a widowed single mother at the Collegiate Shoppe in Kilgore in 1956. She moved to Longview and worked for Drs. VanSickle, Bagley and Marshall and continued her career with Avis-Rent-A-Car and the Ramada Inn. She retired to enjoy family and be a doting grandmother.
To the mother we love: A mother is underpaid, has long hours and gets very little rest. She worries too much about her family but says she doesn’t mind at all. And no matter how old her children and grandsons are, she still thinks of them as her little ones. She is the guardian angel of the family, the queen, the tender hand of love. A mother is the best friend anyone ever has. A mother is love.
The children thank and love Larry for his endless devotion, love and twenty-four hour care for their mother. The family would like to extend their deepest heartfelt appreciation for the kindness and generous support from friends. We are also forever grateful to the nurses at Hearts Way Hospice for their daily care, love and respect for our sweet Mimmie and their support for all of us. This phenomenal group was right beside us with care, hugs and above all, prayers throughout this journey.
A celebration of her life will be privately held on January 22, 2022. Final arrangements were under the direction of Rader Funeral Home-Longview.
