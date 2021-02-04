Bettye Lenorah Edwards
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Bettye Lenorah Edwards, 85, of Gladewater will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Longview with burial to follow at Rock Springs Cemetery in Gladewater. Mrs. Edwards passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, in Longview.
Bettye was born December 9, 1935 in Kilgore, Texas to the late Vernon S. Flenniken and Jewell Franklin Flenniken. She married James Albert “Jim” Edwards on Sept 4, 1953 and they enjoyed 57 years together until his death in 2010. Bettye worked as the food service director for the Gladewater ISD until her retirement, but continued to serve her community by selling tickets for the Gladewater Round-up Rodeo, working the Fall Fest in Gladewater, and by volunteering for the Citizens on Patrol for the Longview Police Department. When she was not volunteering, she would bake cookies and carry them to area first responders and other people that she surrounded herself with. Bettye will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and citizen.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her son, Jay Edwards and wife Nancy; Daughter, Lynda Edwards Allen; grandchildren, Michael McWhorter, Marc McWhorter, Colt Edwards and wife Kristi, and Sam Edwards and wife Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Bayleigh, Sutton, Evelyn, Connor, Caleb, and Penelope Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jim Edwards; son-in-law, Tom Allen; brothers, Troy Flenniken and Vernon Flenniken; sisters, Elizabeth Kramme, and Troylene Dean; and grandson, James McWhorter.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. The family asks in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to: Citizens on Patrol c/o Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., Longview, TX 75601 or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1700 Blueridge Pkwy., Longview, TX 75606
