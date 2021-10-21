Bettye Young Williams
GLADEWATER — Service For Bettye Young Williams,84, of Gladewater, will be at Noon, Saturday, October, 23 at Rising Star C O G I C Church Gladewater. Burial will follow in Gladewater Memorial Park. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements.
Bettye was born May 6, 1937, in Timpson and died Friday, October 15, in a Tyler hospital.
The viewing will be Friday, October 22, from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel, 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 Gladewater. A viewing will be Saturday one hour before the service. Face Mask and Social Distance are Requested.
