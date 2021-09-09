Beulah P. Warner
LONGVIEW — Beulah P. Warner was born September 3, 1933 and went to be with the Lord September 6,2021. Her parents were Greely and Myrtie Croley Campbell. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lonestar, South Union Baptist Church, Valley View Baptist Church, Oakland Heights Baptist Church, and Woodland Hills Baptist Church of Longview. She was a member of Eastern Star for 60 years. Served as Past Master of Daingerfield Chapter 902 and Longview Chapter 610. She was Grand Adah 1996-1997, Grand Esther 2002-2003, Grand Escort to worth Grand Matron 2002, and Grand Representative of Kentucky 2003-2004. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Ed Warner, married July 23, 1950, celebrating 71 years of marriage. She is also survived by their daughter Paula Laney; son Steve Warner; her brother Glen Campbell; grand daughters Whitney Warner and Shelby Evans and husband Casey Evans; and great grandkids Lynden Hawthorne, Anson and Atley Evans. Those who passed before her were her daughter Janis Warner, father, mother, sister Genive Reiney, and brother Ronnie Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, September 10, 2021, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Rev. Charles Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow at Rosewood Park.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
