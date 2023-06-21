Beverly Becker Wood
TYLER — Beverly Anne Becker Wood went to be with her Lord on June 12, 2023, after 94 years of setting a constant example of lovingkindness and courageous independence.
Beverly was born December 10, 1928, in Baltimore, Maryland, the youngest daughter of Philip Becker, Jr. and Emma Pearl Jackson Becker. She is preceded in death by her parents, Philip Becker Jr. and Emma Pearl Jackson Becker, her siblings Jerry Becker and Phyllis Franz, and her husband, Dr. Harold A. Wood.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 24, at 3 pm, at First Christian Church of Tyler, Texas, with a reception to follow. Gifts in Beverly’s honor may be made to Hospice of East Texas or First Christian Church or to any loving organization that serves children or people in need.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.