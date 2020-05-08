Beverly Morris Coleman
Beverly Morris Coleman
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Beverly Morris Coleman of Longview passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 3.
She was born in April 1931 in Ohio and grew up in Mobile, Alabama where she met her husband Dr. Solon L. Coleman III. They married in 1950 and he survives her.
Also surviving are daughter Chris Coleman Deitch, son Mark H. Coleman and three granddaughters Elizabeth and Kati Deitch and Beca M. Coleman.
Beverly was an alumna of the University of Alabama where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Following graduation she taught home economics in Birmingham, Alabama before moving to Texas.
In Longview Bev was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She served that congregation for 17 years as Church Secretary.
Beverly was an accomplished seamstress with a custom-designed sewing center in her home. She enjoyed scuba diving and traveling. Bev faithfully played bridge with many of her same friends for 50 years. She was a gracious hostess and excellent cook. Her Alabama biscuits were legendary.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Eva Morris and son Solon L. Coleman IV.
A private service by invitation will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be extended to the family via Rader Funeral Home of Longview.

