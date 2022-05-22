Beverly Robbins
LONGVIEW — Beverly Robbins was born in Beaumont, Texas July 4, 1938, raised in Longview, Texas, moved to Dallas, Texas in 1971 and passed away April 23, 2022 in Irving, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin Reagan and Lila Ella Banks McLemore; and her daughter Gail Robbins. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Lynn Robbins (Barry Carson), Susan Dickson (Neal) and Beverly Ann Robbins; four grandchildren, Blake Pfohl, Mary Lee Dickson, Austin Dickson, and Parker Mayland; and one great-granddaughter, Maleigha Alexis; brother and sister-in-law, Reagan and Debra McLemore; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Phil Warren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who cherish her memory.
Beverly graduated from The Hockaday School and El Centro College and had a prolific career as an interior designer. In 1976 Beverly founded Beverly Interiors, following a 2 year apprenticeship with Dorothy Beckham. Her unique ability to blend the opulent and uncomplicated with an eye for detail guaranteed unexpected delight and relaxed elegance garnered her attention resulting in numerous opportunities designing for Dallas Symphony Orchestra Show-houses, Kappa Alpha Theta Show-houses, and March of Dimes Gourmet Galas. Her work was featured in local and national publications such as Texas Home, Designers West, and Dallas Fort Worth Home and Garden. In 1988 Beverly was selected for inclusion in Who’s Who in Interior Design.
Beverly was known for her epic Thanksgiving lunches at her beautiful home in Kessler Park. She always had an open door and any friends that didn’t have a place to go were always welcome.
Services will be held Wednesday afternoon, May 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Shipp Chapel of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road, Dallas. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.
Flowers may be sent to the church the day of the service. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 3001 Knox St #200, Dallas, TX 75205 or SPCA of Texas, 2400 Lone Star Dr, Dallas, TX 75212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating after body found in Longview
- Councilman: Chuy's coming to Loop 281 in Longview
- LPD: Police vehicles damaged in morning Longview chase; one arrested
- Woman killed, 2-year-old critically injured in Kilgore crash
- Kilgore ISD employee fired after arrest on charges of child sex assault, improper relationship
- Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
- Hiring event set for new Gap distribution center in Longview
- Hallsville senior stays focused through difficulty
- DPS: Man killed when struck by tractor-trailer on I-20 near Longview
- Hiring event for new Gap distribution center in Longview draws hundreds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.