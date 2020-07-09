Beverly Streed
LONGVIEW — Rev. Beverly Joan Streed went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020. She was married to Rev. Paul Streed for 58 years. She is survived by one sister, Carolyn Farmer, 4 children and their spouses, Paula and Dana Cheney, Carrie and Mark Iwan, Clayton and Jeri Streed, and David and Angela Streed, 15 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.
Paul and Beverly both attended Life Bible college in Los Angeles, CA where they both became ordained ministers. They started and established many churches throughout the country.
Beverly’s life was committed to loving her family and serving, loving and caring for others and always sharing the love of Jesus wherever she went.
She will be dearly missed by all of her family and dear friends.
“She is a women of strength and dignity. Her words are wise and kindness rules everything she says.
Her children rise up and call her blessed and her husband also. “Proverbs 31”
Celebration of Life Service will be July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Highridge Church on 2011 W. Marshall Ave. Longview, TX 75604.
