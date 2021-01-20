Beverly West
FORMALLY OF LONGVIEW — Beverly Broyles West met her Lord and Savior on January 14, 2021 at the age of 95. Beverly was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Robert and Ruth Broyles on November 22, 1925. She attended schools in Kilgore and graduated from Kilgore High School and then went on to graduate from Tulane University in New Orleans majoring in art and languages. She later earned her master’s degree from East Texas State University in Commerce. Beverly started her teaching career in White Oak, Texas and there she met and married the love of her life, James West. Together they had two children, Ruth and David. Their home life was filled with school activities, sports, piano lessons and attending church at the Pine Tree Church of Christ. James passed away after a short illness in 1977, and Beverly continued teaching and building a life around family and friends. She began traveling with friends to see all the wonderful places in the world she had only dreamed of before. She retired from White Oak school after teaching for 33 years.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents and two sisters Olga Hart and Frankie Young. She is survived and will be missed by her daughter Ruth Garner and husband, Gary Duke of Missouri City, Texas and her son David West and wife Terrie West of Cypress, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren Jennifer Wolfe-Trent and husband James Trent, Jaclyn Felts and husband Matthew Felts, James Garner and wife Dayna Garner, and Jordan Garner and Jordan Hamil, plus five great grandchildren, Abby, Jacob, Rayelan, Grayson, and Lane.
A chapel service will be held at Welch’s Funeral Home in Longview, Texas at 10:00 am Friday, January 22, 2021. This will be followed a private family burial at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore, Texas where she will be buried alongside her husband and parents.
