Bill Bolin
LONGVIEW — Billy Bob (Bill) Bolin of Longview, TX passed away on April 11, 2022. He was born to TC and Inez (Chapman) Bolin on May 5, 1932. Bill spent his early childhood in Sylvester, Texas and his teen years in Sweetwater, Texas where he graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1949. An active member of the Kiva Social Club, Bill graduated from McMurry University in Abilene, Texas in 1954 earning a degree in business. He then married his wife of 67 years, Jackie Morman of Roscoe, Texas in 1955.
Bill spent his entire career working for El Paso Natural Gas where he was hired as an accounting clerk, ultimately rising to the title of Vice President. The majority of his career was spent living in Odessa, Texas where he and Jackie raised their family and resided until his retirement in 1987.
Upon retirement, Bill and Jackie moved to Lake Cherokee in Longview, Texas where Bill was an active member in the Henry Foster Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church of Longview. A man of many hobbies, Bill loved refinishing antiques, enjoyed elk hunting in New Mexico, took great pride in his yard, was an avid reader, and was an exceptionally good dancer.
Bill is survived by his wife Jackie; daughter Susan Bourdon and husband Lynn of Houston, Texas; daughter Jennifer Fischer and husband Sam of Plano, Texas; grandchildren Jeffrey Bourdon, Andrew Bourdon, Natalie Fischer, and Caroline Fischer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury House of Longview or charity of choice.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Buckner Westminster Holly House for their devoted care.
Graveside services for Bill will be on Wednesday, April 20 at 11 am at Rosewood Park in Longview.
