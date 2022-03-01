Bill J. Lowdermilk
LONGVIEW — Bill Lowdermilk, 87, passed away on February 26, 2022. Born on September 29, 1934 in Longview, Texas, he was the son of David and Edith Neel Lowdermilk. After graduation from Longview High School, he earned an associate degree from Kilgore College. Following college, he entered the military. Later, he earned a degree from Texas A&M and went to work for Mobil Oil Company.
Bill married Sara Baucum in 1969 and they were married for 48 years until her passing in 2017 from cancer. Bill and Sara lived most of their years in Shreveport, Louisiana where they became active in their church, serving as directors of bible study groups. They owned several oil change and car wash businesses, but golf and contract bridge were their passions.
Bill is survived by his brother-in-law, Dr. Joe Baucum and wife Barbara of Longview; nephew, Jay Baucum and wife Molly of Rockwall, TX; niece, Stacy Baucum Robert and husband Peter of Dallas; as well as two great-nephews and two great-nieces.
A graveside service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Judson Cemetery, 2038 FM 1844, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Community Church, 9400 Ellerbee Road, Shreveport, LA 71106.
