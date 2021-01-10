Bill Jones
KNOXVILLE — Bill Jones, born September 18, 1940, in Knoxville, TN, passed away on January 2, 2021, after an extended battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise and Wayland Jones, and sister-in-law Wilma Jones. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Margaret “Ann” Jones; son Mark Jones and wife Tricia Hernandez of Austin, Texas, and their children Andrew, Ethan, and Eli; and son Rodney and wife Audrey Jones of Huntsville, AL, and their children Mitchell and Colette. He is also survived by his brothers Jim Jones, Dennis Jones and wife, Rella, and David Long and wife Nikki, as well as Ann’s brother, William “Billy” Bell and wife Rita, plus many extended family members and friends.
Bill graduated from South High School in Knoxville, TN in 1958, and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1959. He served his country as part of the USAF Security Service, receiving an honorable discharge in 1965 as a Senior Airman.
After completing his service, Bill attended the University of Tennessee where he obtained a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1967. He went to work as a mechanical engineer for Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee, and transferred to their Longview, Texas plant in 1975 where he worked for the rest of his career. He remained with Eastman Chemical for 35 years, retiring as Director of Capital Programs in 2002.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling with Ann, spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking, fishing with his brother Dennis, and cheering on his beloved Volunteers.
There will be a Call-of-Convenience visitation from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway in Knoxville.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service for the family, with full military honors, will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (2200 East Gov. John Sevier Highway).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the charity of your choice. If you would like to share a memory of Bill with Ann, please mail to Margaret Ann Jones, ? The Pointe at Lifespring, 4371 Lifespring Lane, Knoxville, TN, 37918.
