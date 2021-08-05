Bill Mishkind
KILGORE A Celebration of Life will be held for William Bill Evan Mishkind, 87, of Kilgore at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at The Cherokee Club in Longview.
Bill passed from this life on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born to David A. Mishkind and Rose Fishman Mishkind on November 18, 1933, in New York City, NY. Bill served our country in the Army during the Korean Conflict and served in the Presidential Honor Guard to Dwight D. Eisenhower. With the help of the GI Bill, he earned a BBA from New York University and attended North Carolina State University in a master's program.
From the mid-1950's to 1987, Bill held several positions in senior manufacturing management serving as Plant Manager and Division Manufacturing Manager in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. In 1987, Bill moved to east Texas and became the President and CEO of Pak-Sher in Kilgore, TX. The company more than doubled in size and became very profitable during his tenure. He retired from Pak-Sher in late 2001.
Bill loved Kilgore and passionately served on many committees and boards in the community. Bill was a long-term Kilgore Rotarian. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kilgore Economic Development Committee (KEDC) by the Mayor and City Council. He brought many years of industrial and business experience and worked to add jobs and investment to Kilgore through KEDC. He was founder and chair of the Economic Development Committee of the East Texas Workforce Development Board. He also served as a board member of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce, Kilgore Boys and Girls Club, Meadowbrook Country Club, and Hot Fund. In addition, he taught Supervision/Management at Kilgore College Adult Education and participated in a mentoring program at Kilgore High School.
Bill met the love of his life, Ann Broome Dorney, in 1993. Soon after, he was taken in and became a part of Ann's family. Bill was known as B for those closest to him. B was a proficient marksmen and avid gun collector. He loved everyone and was loved by everyone. His integrity, love, and kindness were an example for all to see and follow. There was never a quiet moment with Bill. He always brightened up the room with his smile and his unending humor. Bill was more than a loving man, father, and grandfather; he was a best friend to many, who never failed to leave a lasting touch on those who knew him.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, David and Rose Mishkind, and brother, Larry Mishkind.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, Ann Broome Dorney of Kilgore, TX; son Steven Mishkind MD and wife Maria of Sedgwick, ME; a daughter by love, Denise Cassady Faulkner and her husband Brad of Henderson, TX; grandchildren Ashton Faulkner Bruyere and husband Cris of Midland, TX, Zane Faulkner of Grapevine, TX, and Janice Deuble of Old Orchard Beach, ME.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to: The American Cancer Society www.cancer.org; or Pleasant Hills Children's Home www.pleasanthillschildrenshome.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
