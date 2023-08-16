Bill W. Harper
HIDEAWAY — Bill W. Harper of Hideaway, Texas, age 78, passed away on August 10, 2023, with his loving wife Donna Harper by his side. Bill was born October 10, 1944, in Longview, Texas to the late Bill and Floy (Weeks) Harper. He spent most of his years living in Longview, and was a graduate of Longview High School, Class of 1963. Bill was a member of ChristPoint Methodist Church in Lindale and was a prior member of First United Methodist Church of Longview.
After graduating from Stephen F. Austin University with Economics and Accounting degrees, Bill worked for Sears in Longview and rose to assistant store manager. Chasing his true passion, anything with an engine, he then went out on his own and bought a full-service Gulf station on Marshall Avenue in Longview. Continuing on with his love of engines, he purchased A-1 Rent All in Longview which was an equipment and party rental store. He grew this business to multiple locations across East Texas which he owned and operated until selling the business in 1998. While semi-retired, he and Donna moved to Hideaway Lake while he continued to serve as a consultant to the new owners of A-1 Rent All.
Bill had many hobbies in life with almost too many to list, but time at the lake and cruising in an RV to national landmarks were at the top of his list. He grew up spending countless days fishing and skiing at Lake Cherokee, later trying to find fish on Hideaway Lake, and most recently chasing the big fish at Lake Palestine. Then came his love for RV’s and where they would take him, Donna, and a couple of loyal pups. From favorite Texas destinations, the Colorado mountains, Arizona deserts, Florida beaches, to the Blue Ridge Mountains and East Coast, he loved being behind the wheel and taking on the adventure. Another of his wheeled hobbies was collectible cars. His 50th Anniversary Corvette won a coveted trophy in a local car show.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son, Chris Harper. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Harper; son, Casey Harper and wife, Alycia; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Harper; granddaughters, Colby Pierce, and husband, Blake; Hannah Harper; Lanie Harper; and Madison Harper; great-granddaughters, Harper Pierce & Kora Harper; and brother-in-law, Don Brinker and wife, Brickey.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at ChristPoint Methodist Church in Lindale, Texas with pastors Michael Peschke and Nick Sholars officiating. A life celebration will be held afterward from 3 to 5 PM at the Lodge at Hideaway Lake.
If you wish, a donation may be made to APET Animal Shelter, PO Box 381, Mineola, TX 75773 or a charity of your choice in his memory.
