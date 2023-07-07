Billie Embrey
LONGVIEW — Billie was born in Jonesboro, Louisiana on August 28, 1930, to her parents Schley Roden and Estelle Shively Roden.( now deceased) She was preceded by her husband Robert D. Embrey of almost 70 years, and survived by her three children Michael Embrey and his wife Cecelia, Gary Embrey, her daughter Shelia Embrey Barnes and her husband Marty Barnes. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Holly Abney and husband Derrick Abney, great grandchildren, Bailey Link, Aidan Green-Abney and Embrey Abney, grandson Matthew Cooksey, wife Jennifer and great grandchildren Logan, Dylan and Brooke, grandson Robert Cooksey, and great grandsons Jacob and Kyle, as well as a few of her good friends, Francis Martin, Jerrie Edmonds, Johnnie Britain, Jane Henderson of Palestine, Texas and many others who knew and loved her and especially Helen Phillips (now deceased).
Billie met Robert right after WWII after she had graduated from C. E. Byrd High School and was working at a Drug Store fountain. Dad joked that she was a “Soda Jerk! And I taught her how to Cook!” Regardless, it was love at first sight and he doted on her for the next 70 years. Billie loved cooking and keeping their home in pristine condition and various remodeling projects to make a home more than a home. They were members of First Baptist and then Mobberly Baptist here in Longview, where they met most all of their friends. Billie also made her contribution to Remtex, Inc. in various capacities being clerical, landscaping, hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas luncheons for employees, friends, customer and family alike. The fish fries held at the Phillips’, Martins’ and Embreys’ were legendary with homemade desserts, hushpuppies, coleslaw and more, and were not to be topped anywhere in East Texas being a palettes’ delight.
As a Christian Billie had a love of scriptures like John 14: 1-6, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s House are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
Now Billie continues her journey into Eternity to be with the Lord, Robert, in reunion with all her many friends and loved ones in Christ, alleluia and Amen.
Services will be held at Lakeview Mausoleum by Chaplain Rick Webb at 10:00 am Friday July 7th, 2023, located at 5000 W. Harrison Rd., Longview, Texas 75604. Rader Funeral home will assist with the service and interment. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, Texas.
